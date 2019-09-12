Grab SimpliSafe’s 7-Piece Protect Security System for $170 and save up to $120

Today only, Woot offers the SimpliSafe Protect Seven-Piece Home Security System for $169.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime subscriber? Delivery will add an additional $6. Picking up the bundle would normally cost you $290 direct from SimpliSafe, with a five-piece set running for $250 at Amazon. Today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and the lowest price we’ve tracked. Included in this bundle is everything you’ll need to get started. There’s a base station, as well as a keypad alongside a motion detector and four entry sensors. SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, allowing you to choose between self or professional monitoring based on your needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Compared to other security systems, one of SimpliSafe’s perks is that it’s voice assistant agnostic. So you’ll be able to choose between Alexa and Assistant. That compares to the Alexa-tailored Ring Alarm Kit at $199, which only includes five security components.

A great way to put your savings to use is by further tailoring the system to your home. The included sensors from today’s deal provide a great jumping off point, but there are still plenty of ways to expand. The SimpliSafe Water Sensor is one of these notable add-ons, as well as additional entry sensors.

SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System features:

Defend your home from intruders with this SimpliSafe security system. Its wireless design provides reliable, multilayer protection and avoids interruptions from cut phone lines and power outages, and it connects to an app for remote operation. This SimpliSafe security system is easy to install and customizable to homes of any size for flexible use.

