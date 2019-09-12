Repair iPhones and MacBooks w/ TEKTON’s 27-pc. Precision Kit: $7.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the TEKTON 27-piece Everybit Precision Bit and Driver Kit for $7.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in years. From iPhones to MacBooks, this 27-piece precision kit is ready to tackle repairs on all sorts of electronics. The included driver features a free-spinning end that allows you to screw or unscrew more easily while constantly applying pressure. It comes in a compact carrying case that will easily fit in almost any bag. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards this $6 silicone repair mat to stay organized while you work. It features a built-in ruler, 124 indentations perfect for holding screws, and 8 notches great for keeping tools and small parts held in place.

TEKTON 27-pc. Everybit Precision Kit features:

Specifically designed for repairing mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses

Includes pentalobe bits for iPhone and MacBook

Precision driver has a free-spinning endcap that allows constant finger pressure to be applied while turning

Spudger lets you safely pry open housings without damage

All pieces store in pocket-sized storage case that goes anywhere

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!