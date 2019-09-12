Mace Windu’s Force FX Lightsaber is a must-have for Star Wars fans at 25% off

Amazon currently offers the Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber for $131.79 shipped. Usually selling for $175, like you’ll find direct from Hasbro or at Disney, that’s good for a 25% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen all-time. With the final installment of the Skywalker Saga just months away, grabbing The Black Series’ Mace Windu Lightsaber is a great way to reminisce over the eight previously-released films. This detailed replica features a metal hilt and light-up blade. It’s authentic to the prop used in Revenge of the Sith and is a must-have for Star Wars fans. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to bring some authentic Star Wars action to their desk will want to look towards Hasbro’s Astromech Droid three-pack instead. I’ve had these detailed figures on my desk for pretty much all of 2019 and can definitely recommend to those looking for a less flashy way to show off their fandom.

Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber features:

Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Epitomize the power of the Force with the Mace Windu Force FX Lightsaber from Star Wars The Black Series, modeled after the Jedi Master Mace Windu’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. A true-to-story replica of Mace Windu’s iconic purple Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this authentically-designed Lightsaber is complemented by a real metal hilt and a clear display stand for ultimate collectability.

