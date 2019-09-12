Simplify your home office with Convenience Concepts’ $84 Trestle Desk

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk for $84.13 shipped. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Jet and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in nearly six months. With an all-white design, this desk is bound to fit in well no matter where you put it. Two shelves reside underneath the desk, providing a place to offload any electronics that aren’t currently in use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

On the hunt for something with a retro look? Ameriwood’s Home Haven Desk is $63, features hairpin style legs, and trades in the painted appearance for a woodgrain style. While there is no shelving underneath, you will gain a riser along the back.

Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk features:

Wood

Easy Assembly Tools Provided

Fixed Shelves

Plenty of space for Computer components

Fits easy with any décor

Will Provide Years of Enjoyment

