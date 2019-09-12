Take over 50% off Twelve South’s PlugBug World Travel MacBook Adapter at $22

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South PlugBug World Travel MacBook Adapter for $21.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $45, that’s good for an over 50% discount and ties the lowest price we’ve seen. Jet-setters or world travelers probably already know the troubles of keeping a MacBook charged overseas. PlugBug World steps in to solve that, featuring five snap-on plugs made for drawing power in the UK, Australia, China, Japan, and more. Plus, a 2.1A USB charging port ensures you’ll be able to top off an iPhone as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Just need to keep your iPhone and other devices charged while traveling? Consider saving a bit more by grabbing this highly-rated four-port USB wall universal charger at under $14. It has a compact design that’ll be a perfect addition to your carry-on bag.

Twelve South PlugBug World features:

Charge your MacBook and add USB charging functionality to charge your devices wherever you travel

Plug Bug World comes with five snap-on international plugs for use in the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Japan

Packs 10 watts/ 2.1 A of charging power, which is enough to charge your iPad four times faster than if it were simply plugged into your MacBook Pro

Plug Bug World is made exclusively for all MacBook Power Adapters, including current and previous models

