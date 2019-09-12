Under Armour Outlet offers steep discounts on gear with 20% off orders of $100

Under Armour Outlet is offering 20% off orders of $100 or more with promo code FALL20 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Just in time for fall, the Move 1/2 Zip Pullover is on sale for $68 and origianlly was priced at $80. This pullover features a really neat design with a rigid texture at the shoulders and waist. It also has a three layer construction for warmth and air pockets to help keep you breathable. It’s available in a stylish olive or sleek black coloring and can easily be layered. Score even more deals by heading below or checking out our Fashion Guide today.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the ColdGear Running Knit is also on sale for $60 and will be a go-to this fall. This jacket has a four-way stretch material and anti-odor properties for a comfortable fit. Plus, it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light.

The most notable deals for women include:

