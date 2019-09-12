Load up on work/school snacks from $2: Kraft Easy Mac, more (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off school snacks and beverages. The deals start from $2 today so this is a great time to stock up on work/school lunches and more. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’re looking at solid reviews across the board. One standout is the 8-pack of Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner for $3.97 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $7.50, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It includes eight 2.05-oz. cups, you just add water and throw them in the microwave. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can browse through the sale right here for more options from just $2 Prime shipped. Another standout, and a great alternative to the featured deal is the Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese for $3.80. It includes 18 single serving packages that heat up in the microwave in a fraction of the time as the 8-pack option above.

Kraft Easy Mac:

Introducing an exotic range of Macaroni and Cheese Dinner with premium original flavor

The all new original flavor macaroni contains 230 calories, 2.5gram saturated fat, 540milligram sodium and 6gram sugar per package

The enriched macaroni product consist of thick cheesy sauce tantalizing your taste buds

A perfect fusion of Natural Flavor with Artificial Flavor

18 Microwaveable Single Serve Packs

Made with enriched macaroni

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!