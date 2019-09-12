Load up on work/school snacks from $2: Kraft Easy Mac, more (up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off school snacks and beverages. The deals start from $2 today so this is a great time to stock up on work/school lunches and more. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’re looking at solid reviews across the board. One standout is the 8-pack of Kraft Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner for $3.97 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly up to $7.50, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It includes eight 2.05-oz. cups, you just add water and throw them in the microwave. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can browse through the sale right here for more options from just $2 Prime shipped. Another standout, and a great alternative to the featured deal is the Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese for $3.80. It includes 18 single serving packages that heat up in the microwave in a fraction of the time as the 8-pack option above.
Kraft Easy Mac:
- Introducing an exotic range of Macaroni and Cheese Dinner with premium original flavor
- The all new original flavor macaroni contains 230 calories, 2.5gram saturated fat, 540milligram sodium and 6gram sugar per package
- The enriched macaroni product consist of thick cheesy sauce tantalizing your taste buds
- A perfect fusion of Natural Flavor with Artificial Flavor
- 18 Microwaveable Single Serve Packs
- Made with enriched macaroni
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!