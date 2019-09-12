Stack coupons to drop YI’s Smart Home Camera 3 to $40 (Amazon low)

YI Technology (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Home Camera 3 for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 9UAEHJZ4 at checkout. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this camera support cloud recording, you can also opt to keep everything local using a microSD card. In addition to standard motion detection, it also can record when it detects a baby crying, glass shattering, and more. This is triggered when abnormal 50+ decibel sounds are heard. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can live without abnormal sound detection, consider Wyze Cam for $25. A recent update gave it the ability to detect people, helping make it a very respectable device despite having such a low price tag. Like the featured deal, this camera also supports nighttime recording capabilities.

YI Smart Home Camera 3 features:

Adjustable alert frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Six month complimentary YI cloud service with graphic retrieval and timeline control for quick video review, ensures that footage is stored for seven days and remains accessible even if your SD card has a failure (SD card not included).

Baby Cry detection: advanced sound analytics detect abnormal sounds like baby Cry or shattering glass. Use as reliable pet monitor with camera and detection abnormal sounds between 50 dB and 90+ db. That’s from regular conversations up to harmful noises. Supports intercom or hand-free mode to talk and listen simultaneously.

Customized stand-by control: schedule on and off time of your camera for each day of your week. Turn off the blue status light or set a pin (Faced on devices with Faced) to lock your house camera. You can set to receive video and photo footage with your activity alerts.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!