Amazon’s Gold Box features air mattresses, pillows, more from $19 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MayFair Brands (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering 20% off EnerPlex air mattresses, pillows, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the EnerPlex Never-Leak Queen Air Mattress for $46.39. Whether you’re going camping or anticipating guests this fall, having a new air mattress on-hand is a good idea. This model inflates in 90-seconds, offers a low-profile nine-inch build, and an included pump. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More from today’s Gold Box below.

Need a new pillow? Consider picking up the EnerPlex King two-pack for $54.95. You’d typically pay closer to $80 for this bundle, which is at a new Amazon all-time low today. Ships with two king-size pillows, which EnerPlex says “will never go flat.” Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 200 Amazon customers.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional deals on inflatable mattresses, pillows, and more.

EnerPlex Air Mattress features:

The EnerPlex air bed is designed to be firm and supportive, promoting proper spinal alignment. It feels just like your regular mattress. If you’re looking for a bit of a softer bed, just inflate for a few less seconds. The EnerPlex Queen Airbed will hold air wherever your preference is all night long. Use the bed as a spare for your guests visiting from out of town, but be careful, they might not want to leave!

