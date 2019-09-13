Give your 15-inch MacBook a home in this $9 AmazonBasics Sleeve (Save 40%)

- Sep. 13th 2019 8:46 am ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 15-inch MacBook Sleeve in maroon for $8.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Score the grey version for $9.44. Typically selling for $15, today’s price cuts are $2 under our previous mention and mark the lowest we’ve seen all-time at Amazon. This padded sleeve is comprised of a water-resistant material and has room for up to 15-inch MacBooks. Plus, you’ll get additional storage thanks to an exterior pocket for bringing chargers or other accessories on-the-go. With over 180 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

AmazonBasics 15-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

  • 15 inch universal padded form-fitting sleeve
  • Compatible with most 9.7” / 11” Tablet, such as iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab
  • Easily fit a cellphone or other accessories in the front zippered pocket
  • Durable and water-resistant materials

