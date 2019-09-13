Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and lock-in a $50 discount on this dual-band ASUS router

Amazon offers the ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $299.99 shipped. Typically selling for $350, today’s price cut scores you $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the second lowest offer to date. The new Wi-Fi 6 standard brings with it higher network bandwidth, improved device connectivity and better multiuser support, all of which you’ll find included on this ASUS router. You’ll see speeds up to 6,000Mbps, be able to take advantage of ASUS AiProtection, and find eight Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Depending on the degree in which you’ll be renovating your network setup, grabbing some new Ethernet cables may be in order. I personally recommend Monoprice’s SlumRun Cat6A cords, which fully support Gigabit speeds and have a thin design that makes them easy to work with. Amazon will sell you a five-pack for $11, making this bundle a great way to use the savings from today’s featured deal.

Don’t forget that right now you can also take $90 off NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Router and Modem Combo.

ASUS AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Get fast, interruption-free Wi-Fi capabilities with this ASUS RT-AX88U dual-band router. Speeds of up to 6000 Mbps mean less waiting for games and videos to load, and the Trend Micro security technology shields your devices from potential breaches. This ASUS dual-band router is compatible with Amazon Alexa, making it easy to integrate your network connection into your smart home setup.

