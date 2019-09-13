Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Xenowerk, Age of Rivals, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Daggerhood, V for Wikipedia, Through the Ages, Xenowerk, Age of Rivals and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Daggerhood: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Xenowerk: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Plug for Terraria: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Friday – by Friedemann Friese: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 2 $9.50, Just Cause 4 Gold $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $6 (Reg. $10)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!