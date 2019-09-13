Score a 50% discount on the Chefman 3.5L Air Fryer for today only at $30

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 3.5L Analog Air Fryer (RJ38-V2-35) for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is as much as 50% off, $5 below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This model currently sells for $49 at Amazon. Along with the 3.5-liter capacity, features include adjustable temperature, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up, a 30-minute timer and 1,200-watts of power. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30, this is easily one of the most affordable air fryers out there of any capacity. Even the much smaller Dash Compact Air Fryers start at $37 on Amazon. Although it might be a good idea to use your savings towards some tongs so you can safely get food in and out of the frying basket. These OXO Stainless Steel Tongs start at $13 Prime shipped and will surely get the job done having garnered a 4+ star rating from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

Chefman 3.5L Analog Air Fryer:

Enjoy deep-fried flavor with 80 percent less oil by using this Chefman air fryer. It circulates hot air around the food for a crispy result with less calories and holds 14.5 cups, so you can prepare everything from chicken to cheese sticks. Cook food to perfection with this Chefman air fryer thanks to the 30-minute timer and auto-off functions.

