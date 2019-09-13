Enjoy OTA TV from 50-miles away with this amplified antenna from $61 (23% off)

Amazon offers the Antennas Direct ClearStream FLEX Amplified TV Antenna for $64.69 shipped. If you don’t mind picking up in store, you can drop the price to $61.46 at Lowe’s. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for an up to 23% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen all-time. The ClearStream FLEX antenna allows you to enjoy content from 50-miles away or more thanks to an in-line amplifier. So whether you’re looking to catch local NFL games, the news, or other shows, this is a must-have addition for cord-cutters. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to swing by AntennaWeb to see which channels are available in your area.

Depending on what stations are available in your area, there might not be a need to score a 50-mile antenna. If that’s the case, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna packs a 35-mile range and will only run you $17.

ClearStream FLEX Amplified TV Antenna features:

Sure grip makes set up a breeze, you can easily reposition the antenna to find the best reception; grips to Windows and walls. It’s perfect for dorm rooms, apartments, or take it on-the-go

The 20Db in-line amplifier is designed for added range and maximum signal reception to receive more channels

Multi-directional UHF/VHF elements; no aiming necessary and comes with 15ft of high performance coaxial cable

The double-sided Black or white design has a paintable surface – match your wall, furniture, or accent Color for custom fit

