Crocs Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off original rates from $12

Crocs is having its Warehouse Clearance Event with up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on sandals, clogs, sneakers and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The women’s Swiftwater Sandal is on sale for $10, which is down from its original rate of $35. These sandals are waterproof, great for warm weather and come in an array of color options. They’re also flexible for a comfortable stride and feature a cushioned insole. With over 1,500 reviews, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

