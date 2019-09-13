Crocs Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off original rates from $12

Crocs is having its Warehouse Clearance Event with up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on sandals, clogs, sneakers and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The women’s Swiftwater Sandal is on sale for $10, which is down from its original rate of $35. These sandals are waterproof, great for warm weather and come in an array of color options. They’re also flexible for a comfortable stride and feature a cushioned insole. With over 1,500 reviews, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Yukon Mesa Clog $18 (Orig. $60)
- Reviva Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Graphic Clog $16 (Orig. $40)
- Ralen Clog $12 (Orig. $30)
- Bogota Flip Flops $40 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Swiftwater Sandal $10 (Orig. $35)
- Sienna Shiny Flat $13 (Orig. $45)
- LiteRide Mesh Mule $22 (Orig. $55)
- Baya Clog $40 (Orig. $45)
- LiteRide Slide $15 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
