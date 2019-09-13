Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event is big! Save extra 60% off sale items from $16

For three days only, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 60% off clearance with code SEPTEMBER at checkout. Eddie Bauer Adventure Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sing up). Vests are essential for transitioning weather and the men’s MicroTherm 2.0 StormDown is a great option. This style was originally priced at $149, however during the sale you can find it for just $44. Its unique color-block design is very stylish and it has three zippered pockets for storage. You can also stay dry and warm no-matter the weather with its water and wind-proof material. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!