Enjoy wireless sound with these noise cancelling headphones, now $60

Trying to listen to your favorite tracks and podcasts in a noisy subway can be frustrating. But with the Avantree Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, you can block out the distractions and enjoy exceptional sound. You can get them now for just $59.99 (Orig. $69.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Thanks to advanced noise-cancellation technology, the Avantree headphones pretty much eliminate low-frequency noise.

This means you can work in peace next to talkative colleagues and walk around the city without listening to traffic. These headphones also block out the annoying engine hum on long-haul flights and train journeys, meaning you can relax.

On the inside of this bubble, 40mm precision drivers deliver rich sound that is smooth yet dynamic. You get an incredible 28 hours of battery life on a full charge, while the built-in controls allow you to play, pause, and skip.

The Avantree headphones provide a customizable fit that remains comfortable for hours. You don’t even need to take them off to answer a call — the built-in mic can handle that for you.

