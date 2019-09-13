Upgrade to Verizon FiOS gigabit and get a $250 Visa + free modem rental, more

Verizon is currently offering multiple deals on its FiOS Fiber Home Internet Service. Our favorite from the sale would be the gigabit plan, which goes for $79.99 per month on a three-year contract. Why would you want to sign the three-year contract, you ask? Because Verizon is handing out $250 pre-paid Visa gift cards and offering three years of FREE modem rental to those who subscribe. You’ll see network speeds of up to 940Mbps down and 880Mbps up, offering you more than enough bandwidth to download the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta. Learn more about the deals on Verizon’s landing page, or head below for other details.

Verizon is also offering a $100 pre-paid Visa with its 300/300 plan, which will run you $59.99 per month on a two-year contract. If you’re looking to save the most, then Verizon’s 100/100 plan at $39.99 per month for a year includes a bundled $50 pre-paid Visa for your convenience. No matter what plan you go with, fiber internet is an amazing thing.

With your prepaid Visa, it’s time to save on some upgraded networking gear. My personal pick would be the eero Whole Home Wi-Fi System, which is currently on sale for $179 at the Microsoft Store. But, opting for this Tenda MW6 Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at $118 leaves a bit more cash in your pocket. Either way, you’ll also want to use a bit of your pre-paid Visa on a Gigabit Ethernet switch, as no matter what route you go, you’ll never have enough ports for smart home devices.

Terms and Conditions:

*Offer for new Fios Internet res. customers is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of early termination fee (ETF) for TV, Internet and phone from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days of installation and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If you cancel your Verizon service w/in 90 days of installation, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill.

