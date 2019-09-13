Hautelook’s Cold-Weather Sale offers deals from $17: North Face, Levi’s, more

Hautelook’s Men’s Cold Weather Sneak-Peek Sale offers up to 60% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Gear up for cooler weather with The North Face, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and more. The men’s Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket is on sale for $50 and originally was priced at $195. Its packable design is perfect for winter traveling and it features a mid-weight design, which is great for layering too. This jacket is available in three versatile color options and can easily be dressed up or down. Find the rest of our top picks below.

You can also pair your jacket with The North Face’s Apex Etip Gloves that are marked down to just $30. These gloves are touchscreen compatible and 100% windproof.

Our top picks for men include:

