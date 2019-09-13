Huffy’s electric Green Machine gets $80 price drop to $99 at Amazon + Walmart

Amazon is offering the Huffy Electric Green Machine 24V Ride-On Toy for $99 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its $180 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. I used a Green Machine many years ago as a kid, and this new electric model improves on what I loved. Whether you’ll be drifting or just riding around the neighborhood, each battery charge lasts about 30 minutes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save about 20% when opting for the Radio Flyer Deluxe Big Flyer at $80 shipped on Amazon. You’ll still get the drifting aspect of the above ride-on toy, but without the extra battery power. Or, opt for the RipStik Ripster Caster Board at $40 shipped to save even more. I loved my RipStik as a kid and found it to be a must-have toy when the weather got cooler.

Huffy Electric Green Machine features:

What a thrill ride! Huffy’s new Electric Green Machine delivers unforgettable, heart-pounding fun, ride after ride. 24 volts of battery power let you experience thrilling speed, amazing drifts, extreme slides AND spins for an incredible rush! Press the red push button and feel the acceleration as you reach speeds up to 12 m.p.h.

