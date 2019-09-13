K-Cup packs from $19 Prime shipped: Peet’s Coffee, Victor Allen’s, more

Amazon is now offering the 75-pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast K-Cup Pods for $28.09 shipped after you clip the $8 on-page coupon. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page as well. Regularly up to $37 or more, today’s deal is almost 25% off, slightly below our previous mention and is one of the best prices we have tracked. At just $0.37 per cup, it is drastically less expensive than hitting the coffee shop every morning on the way to work too. This is a “world blend” described as “rich, complex, and full-bodied”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

If today’s featured deal isn’t working for you, you’ll want to head below for even more offers starting from just $19 Prime shipped. You could consider something like the 100-pack of Amazon branded Solimo K-Cups for about $27.50. At about $0.27 per cup, they are among the most affordable options out there. However, with today’s deals on Victor Allen’s packs, your totals drop to around $0.18 per cup down below.

More K-Cup Deals:

Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cup Pods:

Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied. Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

