Kenneth Cole offers up to 55% off select dress shoes for work from $24

This weekend only, Kenneth Cole’s Perfect for Work Flash Sale offers up to 55% off select dress shoes. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $125+. Polish your everyday workwear with the men’s Tiketpod Cap Toe Dress Oxfords that are on sale for $88. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $175. These dress shoes feature beautiful details and come in two color options. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and has a cushioned insole for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today for even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!