Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Wired, Men’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s promotion. We are once again seeing loads of the most popular magazines from under $5 per year. This is a great time to jump in for the first time or to extend subscriptions on your favorites. Titles include Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit and many more. Head below for all the details.

Anytime the aforementioned titles drop to $5 or less it is notable. So you’ll want to take a closer at this weekend’s sale. One standout here is Wired at $4.95 per year with free shipping every month and absolutely no auto-renewals. Regularly up to $25 per year, Amazon will sell it to you for $5 per year at the moment as well, but that’s with auto renewals. So be sure to manually cancel that subscription if you take that route as Amazon will renew it at full price on you.

As always, there is no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

We still have up to 80% off DC essential graphic novels at ComiXology starting from $5. Or just head over to our ComiXology getting started guide for details on how to score unlimited access from just $6 per month. You'll also want to browse through this month's Amazon First Reads eBook freebies too.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

