Nerf’s $10 FlipFury Blaster is a chill way to blow off some steam (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Nerf ZombieStrike FlipFury Blaster for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup or checking out with $35+ in-cart. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With two drums, this blaster can hold up to twelve darts at once. Each holds six and when one runs out, simply flip them to keep going. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Face it, darts are easily lost. Use some of today’s savings to pick up a 30-dart refill pack at $5. These are compatible with ZombieStrike and Elite blasters, ensuring a wide range of compatibility. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nerf Zombie Strike FlipFury Blaster features:

Zombie Strike FlipFury blaster fires up to 12 darts without reloading

2 flipping dart drums hold 6 darts a piece

When one drum is empty, flip to the other one

Includes FlipFury blaster, two 6-dart drums, 12 Zombie Strike darts and instructions

