Nike’s Sportswear Club Full Zip-Up Hoodie drops to $27.50 at Amazon (Reg. $55)

Amazon is offering the Men’s Nike Sportswear Club Full Zip-Up Hoodie in the color Black or Dark Grey for $27.50 shipped when you clip the $8.25 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $55, that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt is perfect for lounging, post workouts, and layering during cold weather. It also features a hood and large pockets for storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 400 reviews.

For a comfortable outfit, pair the sweatshirt with the Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Loose Performance Shorts that are priced at $18.50. These shorts are lightweight, which is great for workouts and come in an array of color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 2,500 reviews.

Nike Sportswear Full Zip-Up Hoodie features:

NIKE ZIP-UP SWEATSHIRT: Nike hoodies for men bundle you up in plush comfort without the bulk. The men’s sweatshirt has an adjustable hood and full-front zipper, offering easy on and off.

FLEECE LINED: Crafted with soft fleece fabric, the Nike sweatshirt features an updated, slim hem and cuffs for a clean look. The fleece fabric is brushed on the back for softness.

PANELED HOOD: The paneled hood and drawcords offer warmth and coverage during play. The Nike hoodie has a double-needle topstitch for a sleek, clean look.

POUCH POCKET: The men’s hoodie has a large pouch pocket, offering convenient storage. Long sleeves have slim ribbed cuffs and hem stretch for comfort around the wrists.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!