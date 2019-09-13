Z-Wave home owners can score a new low on Schlage’s Connect Deadbolt at $175

Amazon currently offers the Schlage Connect BE469ZP Z-Wave Plus Smart Deadbolt (2019 version) in Satin Nickel for $175 shipped. Typically selling for $210, like you’ll find at Home Depot, it just recently dropped to $200 and is now down the extra $25. Today’s price cut is the lowest we’ve seen to date since the deadbolt released earlier this year. Leveraging Z-Wave Plus connectivity, Schlage’s Connect deadbolt can be integrated with your smart home for voice control, automation, and more. It also features a touchscreen number pad, offering an additional way to enjoy keyless entry. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers.

For a more affordable way to add some smarts to your front door, consider Aeotec’s Door/Window Sensor 7 for $40 at Amazon. It lets you monitor the activity of a door and can be configured to send smartphone notifications, trigger alarms, set scenes, and more.

And don’t forget that you can save 24% on GE’s $38 Enbrighten Smart Switch, which lets you add Z-Wave support to a ceiling fan. Not sure what all the fuss is about over Z-Wave? Learn more about getting started by checking out our coverage on the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more.

Schlage Connect Z-Wave Plus Deadbolt features:

Connect the Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt to your home automation or security system to stay in sync with your home. Control access with your smartphone to lock or unlock from anywhere and receive an alert when specific codes are entered at the lock. Remote access requires a compatible home automation or security system. Features dependent on platform provider. The Schlage Touchscreen Deadbolt connects with Z-Wave.

