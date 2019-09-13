VUDU’s Friday the 13th sale has cult classic horror titles up to 50% off

It’s Friday the 13th, and that means VUDU is discounting some cult classic horror flicks by up to 50%. Our favorite? The original Friday the 13th (Uncut) for $4.99. Also at Amazon. This is down from its $13 going rate at Google Play and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This version of the cult classic offers extended and unrated scenes that weren’t seen before its release. Are you not superstitious about Friday the 13th yet? This movie shows you just how unlucky the day can really be. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Keep reading to find more of our top horror picks or head over to VUDU to view all discounted titles.

Rip into a chilling new UNCUT DELUXE EDITION of Friday the 13th. With the addition of unrated footage, and insightful special features, plunge deeper into the film that spawned eleven sequels and the genre’s unstoppable bad guy, Jason Vorhees. A new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, where a young boy drowned and several vicious murders occurred years earlier. They’ve ignored the locals’ warnings that the place has a death curse… and one by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer.