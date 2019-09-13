Weekend Blu-ray deals from $8: Harry Potter Complete Collection, Hobbit, more

Amazon is offering the Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection on Blu-ray for $39.99 shipped. This is down 25% from its going rate and is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked in a few months. For Harry Potter fans, this is a must-have addition to any collection. You’ll get all the movies on both Blu-ray and digital, offering you multiple ways to watch your new films. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Being Apple event week, the company is running quite a few iTunes sales right now. You’ll find $5 deals, new releases, TV shows, and more on sale right now. Also, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere so you can easily transfer your purchases from iTunes to Amazon and more. Plus, it makes it super simple to redeem any digital copies you get from shopping the above Blu-ray deals.

Harry Potter:

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection includes:

