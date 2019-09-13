Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months for $20 (Reg. $45)

Walmart is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $19.99 with free email delivery. An additional 3-months would normally run you $45 at Amazon, but you can use this Walmart introductory offer to add an additional 3 months to your sub for $20 today. Note: You can only apply 1 introductory offer to your account per year. If you have recently transitioned over from Xbox Live Gold, this is a perfect opportunity to extend your new sub by 3 months at a discount. More details below.

Game Pass Ultimate includes access to Microsoft’s on-demand game streaming library of well over 100 titles. That’s on top of all the usual Live Gold perks like digital deals, online multiplayer and much more. You can learn more about the new Game Pass Ultimate right here.

If you’re looking for some extra wireless Xbox controllers, we have the black and white models at just $37 shipped right now. You’ll also find Corsair’s Wired Stereo Gaming Headset down at $30 and here’s our comparison video for the new Stealth 600/700 and Arctis 9X headsets.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Offer Disclaimer: 1 per Microsoft Account Entry per year. If a customer has more than one Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Introductory token in their possession, they can hold the additional tokens and enter them in every 12 Months from initial date of entry. All the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus over 100 high-quality console and PC games for $19.99 three months for a limited time.

