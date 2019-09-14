Sophisticate your door with Nest’s Hello Video Doorbell: $164 (All-time low)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $163.99 shipped when coupon code GG29 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using a smart video doorbell for two years now and have no intention of going back. A standard doorbell would ring at home and I wouldn’t know a thing, but with a camera-enabled model I can know who is there when I am not. Motion detection capabilities also keep a record of what’s been happening even when someone hasn’t chimed the bell. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Don’t forget that we have also wrangled a Google Nest Hub deal too, which would pair very nicely with this doorbell.

Considering how small Nest Hello is, replacing an existing doorbell with it could leave prior holes or marks visible. With elago’s Wall Plate you’ll be able to elegantly cover those up for $11 when clipping the on-page coupon. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 150 Amazon shoppers.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell.

