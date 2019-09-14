These PackIt lunch bags are built to go in the freezer from $13.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of PackIt Freezable Lunch Boxes from $13.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Freezable Lunch Bag with Zip Closure at $13.49, which regularly goes for $20. This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. These bags are unique in that you won’t need to use freezer packs to keep food cold. The bag itself is the freezer pack, allowing you to simplify your morning routine. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Looking for something more compact? The MIER Portable Thermal Insulated Cooler Bag is just $8 Prime shipped and gets the job done just the same. Though this cooler bag is fully insulated, we still recommend picking up your own freezer packs to keep food cold, however. When you add together the price of the cooler bag plus freezer packs, you’ll still come in under today’s lead deal price, saving you even more.

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag features:

This lunch bag features PackIt’s patented cooling technology. Freezable gel is permanently built into the bag, so you will never waste money on separate ice packs or gel packs again!

To use, simply fold the PackIt Lunch Bag flat and store in the freezer overnight (12 hours). In the morning, the walls of the lunch bag will be completely frozen and ready to chill food and drinks for hours. Dimensions Open: 10 H x 8.5 W x 5 D inches

PackIt lunch bags are perfect for packing healthy foods such as: dairy, fruits and veggies. Food and drinks stay cool and fresh all day! It’s ideal for people with special diets, food sensitivities or allergies

