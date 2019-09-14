Ring’s battery-operated Stick Up Camera falls to $127 (Save $50+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering Ring’s battery-powered Stick Up Camera for $126.95 shipped when coupon code GG18 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within two bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This battery-operated camera pairs nicely with any other Ring products and even shares the same battery as Ring Doorbell 2. Installation aims to be straight-forward and simple and once complete, you’ll be able to receive motion alerts. Additionally, a live feed can be summoned using the Ring app or an Alexa-equipped device like Fire TV. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you aren’t committed to the Ring ecosystem, consider opting for Blink’s XT2 1-Camera Kit at $100. This is the system I use and I’ve been extremely happy with it. Battery life is top notch and support for AAs makes swapping them out very simple.
Ring Stick Up Camera features:
- Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere
- Lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or PC
- Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected
- Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!