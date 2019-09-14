Ring’s battery-operated Stick Up Camera falls to $127 (Save $50+)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering Ring’s battery-powered Stick Up Camera for $126.95 shipped when coupon code GG18 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $53 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within two bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. This battery-operated camera pairs nicely with any other Ring products and even shares the same battery as Ring Doorbell 2. Installation aims to be straight-forward and simple and once complete, you’ll be able to receive motion alerts. Additionally, a live feed can be summoned using the Ring app or an Alexa-equipped device like Fire TV. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to the Ring ecosystem, consider opting for Blink’s XT2 1-Camera Kit at $100. This is the system I use and I’ve been extremely happy with it. Battery life is top notch and support for AAs makes swapping them out very simple.

Ring Stick Up Camera features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere

Lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or PC

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video

