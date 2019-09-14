Yamaha’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K A/V receiver drops over 30% to $380 shipped

Adorama is offering the Yamaha AirPlay 2-enabled 7.2-Channel 4K A/V Receiver (RX-V685) for $379.99 shipped when the code SUMMERFUN is used at checkout. This is down from its $556 going rate at Amazon and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. The real star of the show here is AirPlay 2 compatibility. With it, you’ll be able to ditch the Apple TV if you plan to watch movies from iTunes or listen to tunes through Apple Music. Plus, this A/V receiver supports 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, offering you the highest quality possible in your home theater. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re just wanting to add an AirPlay 2-enabled media streamer to your home theater, cut costs by over 50% when you go with an Apple TV 4K at $179 shipped. This is my personal favorite when it comes to streaming Netflix, Hulu, and the like. The interface is super simple to navigate, plus it functions as a HomeKit hub, allowing you to command your smart devices while away from the house.

Save even more if you ditch AirPlay entirely and go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Our very own Simon wrote up why he prefers Amazon’s offering to Apple’s, so if you’re on the fence, take a look at his reasonings. The Fire TV Stick 4K saves you over 85% compared to today’s lead deal, so if it’s savings you’re after, this is the best way to go.

Yamaha AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver features:

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Spotify connect and music cast multi-room

Spotify, Apple Music via airplay 2, Pandora, Sirius internet radio, Tidal, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz and more

4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Dolby vision, hybrid log-gamma and BT. 2020. Hdmi (5-in/2-out) with HDCP 2. 3 and eARC

Voice control using your Alexa Device like echo or echo dot

Music cast multi-room: wirelessly expand your Audio to other rooms over time

Music cast surround-capable: add two music cast 20 speakers to provide wireless Surrounds for a 5. 1-Channel or 5. 1. 2-Channel setup

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!