Find a new favorite series with up to 80% off Kindle eBooks from $3, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of Kindle eBooks starting at $2.99. This sale is aimed at helping you get hooked on a new series, and drops a variety titles down from around $10 or so. These deals are the perfect chance to expand your digital library or find a new favorite series. Reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with most of the discounted titles carrying 4+ star ratings. Check out the entire sale for yourself or head below for more.

Also on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can enjoy a four-week subscription to The Washington Post for FREE. Typically this service would run you $5 per month. Whether you’re looking to try out The Washington Post for the first time, or are looking to make the switch from a physical subscription, this is a notable discount.

Just as a reminder, after the subscription ends you’ll automatically be charged $4.99 per month unless you cancel. Over 1,600 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Wild Cards I by George R. R. Martin synopsis:

There is a secret history of the world—a history in which an alien virus struck the Earth in the aftermath of World War II, endowing a handful of survivors with extraordinary powers. Some were called Aces—those with superhuman mental and physical abilities. Others were termed Jokers—cursed with bizarre mental or physical disabilities. Some turned their talents to the service of humanity. Others used their powers for evil. Wild Cards is their story.

