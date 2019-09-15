Bring a new highly-rated paper shredder to your office with deals from $24.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bonsaii US (100% positive all-time feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 28% off a selection of its paper shredders. Deals start at $24.64, with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Bonsaii 12-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper Shredder for $84.99. Normally selling for $110, today’s price cut is good for $25 in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. This shredder can make quick work of everything from stacks of paper to credit cards and more. It has a 5.3-Gallon pullout basket that allows for easy continuous shredding. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. More below.

Don’t forget to shop the entire sale right here for even more paper shredder discounts starting at under $25.

Bonsaii 12-Sheet Paper Shredder features:

Bonsaii C221-B Paper Shedder’s simple features make it easy to use and perfect for your home office. It can shred all of your sensitive information from old tax records, bills to bank statements. C221-B can shred up to 12 sheets of paper (Letter Size, 20lb) at a time into 5/32 by 15/32 inches (4x12mm), smaller particles than standard micro-cut.

