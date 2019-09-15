Today’s Amazon Gold Box takes up to 30% off Hanes baby clothing starting at $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Hanes baby clothing, shoes, and more starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. One standout from this sale is on the Hanes Ultimate Baby Zippin Fleece Hoodie for $7.71. Usually selling for $11, that’s good for a 30% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. This zip-up style hoodie is made of a cotton and polyester blend and comes in several different sizes for your little one. With cooler weather quickly approaching, this is a buy to get your kid ready for fall. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.
Notable discounts in the Hanes baby clothing sale:
- Flexy Knit Caps 4-Pack: $8 (Reg. $12)
- Flexy Ankle Length Socks 8-Pack: $9 (Reg. $12)
- Flexy 4-Pack Knit Pants: $12 (Reg.$ 17)
- and even more…
Hanes Ultimate Baby Zippin Fleece Hoodie features:
- Zipper makes changing baby easier and our protective zipper panel and pocket keeps zipper away from baby’s skin
- 4-way stretch ensures a perfect fit
- Super soft, flexible fabric moves with baby
- 4 simple sizes available in 6 month increments and fits baby longer
