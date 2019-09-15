Today’s Amazon Gold Box takes up to 30% off Hanes baby clothing starting at $7

- Sep. 15th 2019 10:01 am ET

From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Hanes baby clothing, shoes, and more starting at $7. Shipping is free for Prime members as well as on orders over $25. One standout from this sale is on the Hanes Ultimate Baby Zippin Fleece Hoodie for $7.71. Usually selling for $11, that’s good for a 30% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen at Amazon. This zip-up style hoodie is made of a cotton and polyester blend and comes in several different sizes for your little one. With cooler weather quickly approaching, this is a buy to get your kid ready for fall. Rated 4.2/5 starsShop the entire sale right here or head below for more.

Notable discounts in the Hanes baby clothing sale:

Hanes Ultimate Baby Zippin Fleece Hoodie features:

  • Zipper makes changing baby easier and our protective zipper panel and pocket keeps zipper away from baby’s skin
  • 4-way stretch ensures a perfect fit
  • Super soft, flexible fabric moves with baby
  • 4 simple sizes available in 6 month increments and fits baby longer

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hanes

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go