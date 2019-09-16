This 44-drawer storage system is ideal for LEGO builders or DIYers at 30% off

Amazon currently offers the Akro-Mils 44-Drawer Storage System in red for $23.07 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also score no-cost delivery. Normally selling for $33 or so, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot, that’s good for a 30% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. With 44 drawers, this storage system is perfect for organizing everything from screws or other hardware to LEGO and more. I personally use several of these for my brick collection, and can definitely recommend. Over 2,590 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’ll be opting to keep your spare bricks in the Akro-Mils storage system, consider saving a bit more with the LEGO Storage Brick for $16 at Amazon. If you aren’t going to be organizing thousands of bricks, this is a better way to keep all of your left over pieces in one place. For other ways to keep your LEGO elements in order, be sure to check out our roundup of best containers for your collection.

Akro-Mils 44-Drawer Storage System features:

Strong plastic cabinets organize and protect components. Cabinets stack securely and can also be wall mounted with keyhole slots. A variety of drawer configurations provide versatile storage solutions. Clear polypropylene, Dividable drawers offer easy content identification. Finger-grip drawer pulls provide easy access and rear stop tabs prevent contents from spilling.

