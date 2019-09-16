Amazon has the Philips Norelco Wet/Dry 4500 Shaver + Trimmer at $55 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 (Model AT830/46) for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a $25 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2019 and the lowest total we can find. Features include an integrated pop-up trimmer for sideburns and facial hair, DualPrecision heads for long/short stubble and Aquatec for both wet and dry shaves. You’ll get up to 50 minutes on a single charge on this cordless model, but a 3-minute quick charge is enough to get a full shave in. A 2-year warranty is included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.
A popular alternative would be the Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver at $34.95 shipped. While you will likely have to change the blades on this option more often than today’s featured deal, it will also keep an extra $20 in your pocket and carries much of the same feature set. Replacement blades for the OneBlade appear to be a little less expensive as well.
Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver 4500:
- DualPrecision heads are designed with slots and holes to quickly and comfortably shave both long and short hair
- A great gift, the shaver’s Aquatec Technology allows you to shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience
- For best results, replace shaving head every 12 months with SH50/52 replacement head
- Integrated pop up trimmer is perfect for sideburns and moustache
