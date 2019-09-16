Amazon has the Philips Norelco Wet/Dry 4500 Shaver + Trimmer at $55 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 (Model AT830/46) for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a $25 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2019 and the lowest total we can find. Features include an integrated pop-up trimmer for sideburns and facial hair, DualPrecision heads for long/short stubble and Aquatec for both wet and dry shaves. You’ll get up to 50 minutes on a single charge on this cordless model, but a 3-minute quick charge is enough to get a full shave in. A 2-year warranty is included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A popular alternative would be the Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver at $34.95 shipped. While you will likely have to change the blades on this option more often than today’s featured deal, it will also keep an extra $20 in your pocket and carries much of the same feature set. Replacement blades for the OneBlade appear to be a little less expensive as well.

Philips Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver 4500:

DualPrecision heads are designed with slots and holes to quickly and comfortably shave both long and short hair

A great gift, the shaver’s Aquatec Technology allows you to shave wet with gel or foam for extra skin protection or dry for convenience

For best results, replace shaving head every 12 months with SH50/52 replacement head

Integrated pop up trimmer is perfect for sideburns and moustache

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!