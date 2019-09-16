Aukey’s dual 36W USB-C PD charger drops 45% to $20, more from $11

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Dual USB-C 36W Power Delivery Charger for $19.79 Prime shipped when the code XDWWIY63 is used at checkout. This is down from its $36 going rate, offering up a 45% discount and marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. Apple is shipping the iPhone 11 with a USB-C charger (finally), but it still only offers a single charging port. This option gives you two USB-C ports to charge your new iPhone and iPad at the same time with 36W of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use the same code to get an 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $10.99 Prime shipped from Aukey’s Amazon storefront. This is down from its $20 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This is great for more compact setups and will be able to charge Apple’s latest iPhone as well as iPad, though only one at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Aukey Dual USB-C PD Charger features:

Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, either USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 30W Power Delivery when used on its own, and each port can output 18W Power Delivery when both are used together

Compact & Portable: Extremely compact form factor and foldable plug ensure maximum portability wherever you go. Handy for home, office, and vacations

High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your iPhone XS / XS Max / XR or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery

