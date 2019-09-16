Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II ANC Wireless Headphones hit $225 (Reg. $349)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones for $224.95 shipped when coupon code PRO40 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $125 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. Thanks to having Google Assistant built-in, users will be able to trigger smart home devices, check the weather, and so much more by simply using their voice. Top notch active noise cancellation blocks out surrounding audio, making it easier to stay focused or become more immersed in what you’re listening to. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more. For a truly wireless earbud experience, don’t miss today’s deal on Apple AirPods.

Drastically cut cost when opting for Mpow’s H5 ANC Headphones for $47 when clipping the on-page coupon. While these won’t quite reach the level of quality seen in Bose’s top-tier offering, they aim to reduce noise and deliver 30-hour battery life to boot.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!