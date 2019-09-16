This dash camera records 1080p for $24.50 and is perfect for road trips

Crosstour America (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $24.69 Prime shipped when the code 33Q3FIIV is used at checkout. This is 35% off its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve yet to pick up a dash camera, this is a fantastic deal. You’ll get 1080p recording, a 170-degree wide-angle lens, and low-profile design. Plus, the built-in G-Shock sensor allows the dash camera to lock recordings from being deleted in the case of an accident. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Samsung’s 32GB microSD card is the perfect addition here. It’s only $7.50 Prime shipped and gives you the ability to store days worth of footage thanks to roll-over recording. Plus, the included adapter allows you to easily read the footage and move it to your computer.

Crosstour 1080p Dash Camera features:

Combined with 1080P Full HD and 12MP resolution, this dash cam can provide insurance claims to prevent disputes. Super large screen shows the realtime image, helps you clearly see every details when playing back and brings better visual experience.

170°wide angle lens allow a larger viewing angle to be recorded. For example, you will be able to see 4 lanes of traffic. The more you see, the safer you are. 6 glass fixed-focus provides better light transmission, thus recording crystal clear video.

With built-in G-sensor, this dash cam can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored.

