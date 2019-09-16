Measure temperatures up to 1,022F with this $14 digital infrared thermometer

Nubeestore (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Infrared Thermometer (NUB8550H) for $13.97 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20 going rate and beats our last mention by nearly $0.50, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to measure temperature without a standard thermometer, this is a great option. It records up to 1,022F, making sure you can easily measure anything the laser can hit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want to measure the temperature of your car? The Taylor Precision Products Classic Instant Read Pocket Thermometer is a great option at under $7 Prime shipped. I have used these in car vents for years. It makes it super simple to know the temp of your car when you enter, as well as the air (or heat) temperature that’s coming out of the vent.

Nubee Digital Infrared Thermometer features:

Can be used to serve a wide, use it for kitchen cooking and barbecuing, check your car maintenance, cooling system, real estate, engineering , checking mechanical or electrical equipment for temperature and hot spots, checking heater or oven temperature and more. Measures Range from -58°F～1022°F/ -50°C～550°C; Accuracy ±1.5% or 1.5°C; Has a distance to Spot Ratio is 12:1, it measures an approximately one-inch-diameter spot when it’s 12 inches from the target

