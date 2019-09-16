Emerald’s 5.2-L Air Fryer hits one of its best prices yet, now $45 (Reg. $75+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2-L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $44.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, it sells for between $58 and $84 at Amazon. Over at Walmart, similar cookers from Emerald are going for just under $77. Today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention and one of the best we have tracked. As usual, this air fryer will provide you and the family with delicious crispy foods using “little to no oil”. Along with the 60-minute timer, you’ll find an adjustable temperature control while the removable basket/pan makes for easy clean-up. Rated 4+ stars from over 660 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At $45 for a 5-Quart air fryer, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal. Your only notable option would some of the smaller capacity cookers like the 2-Liter Chefman TurboFry for $40 or a Dash Compact Air Fryer from $37 shipped. Both are notable, highly-rated options that will save you some cash, but just keep in mind they are about half the size overall.

Our Home Goods Guide is already heating up with deals. You’ll find notable price drops on coffee makers, shavers, Sams-Club memberships, knives, workout gear, smart home products and much more right here.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.

