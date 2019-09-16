Score a Fender Strat at $125 off today, deals from $550 (multiple colorways)

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $549.99 shipped. You’ll find that pricing available on the Daphne Blue, Black, Surf Pearl and Candy Red Burst models. Regularly $675 or more from Amazon, Guitar Center and Sweetwater, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and a solid $125 off. Features include a gloss-finish solid alder body, a bolt-on maple neck with 22 frets, three single-coil pickups (5-way switch) and a 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge. If you’re looking to bump up from a starter instrument without going all the way, this is an ideal option from one of the best in the game. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
We also still have the Lake Placid Blue model for the same price right here, alongside the similarly colored Telecaster variant for $550.
As always when buying a new guitar, it is a good idea to grab some extra strings and picks, if not a stand. Chances are you’re going to either misplace or snap them at the most inopportune time, so don’t get stuck without some. If you’re looking for a suggestion on strings, a 3-pack of Ernie Ball Slinkys is a safe bet at $14 with 4+ star ratings from thousands.
Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar:
This Player Series Stratocaster puts all of the classic features of the Strat at your fingertips while adding a modern edge, including a modern neck profile, medium-jumbo frets and a freshly redesigned 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge. With a variety of beautiful gloss finishes over a solid alder body, a 22-fret maple fingerboard with a contemporary 9.5″ radius for easy bending, the Player Series Stratocaster is primed and ready to carry you along your musical voyage. Case sold separately.
