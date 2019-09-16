For under $6, your family needs the original Jenga game

- Sep. 16th 2019 5:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Jenga Classic Game at $5.75 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart and Target (though REDCard members can save an additional 5%). This is down nearly 25% from its regular going rate at Amazon and is the best available. I loved playing Jenga as a kid, and even now, as an adult, find it challenging and fun. Compete against your friends this fall and winter as we shift from outdoor activities into the warmth of our own homes in this age-old classic. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller on Amazon. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Get a more portable Jenga with the mini kit for under $4 Prime shipped. It offers the same great experience as the classic game above but in a much more compact package. This is great for vacations or smaller homes if you still want to experience the age-old classic stacking game.

Jenga Classic Game features:

  • Pull out a block without crashing the stack to win at Jenga
  • Includes 54 Jenga hardwood blocks, stacking sleeve with instructions
  • Simple, solid, and timeless
  • It takes skill, strategy, and luck. Challenge yourself or play with friends
  • Win by being the last player to remove a block without causing the stack to crash

