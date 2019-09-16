Take 25% off G-Technology’s 2TB ArmorATD Portable USB-C Hard Drive at $90

- Sep. 16th 2019 12:53 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $90
0

Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, today’s price cut is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s Amor ATD drive can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for one’s everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on remote photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MBps transfer speeds. So far it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and be sure to check out our hands-on review for more.

Save a bit more by ditching the USB-C connectivity and G-Technology form-factor in favor of LaCie’s Rugged Mini 2TB Drive at $80. You’ll still bring home a 2TB water and drop-resistant drive, but with USB 3.0 instead. Those with newer MacBooks or iPad Pro will find this to be a notable trade-off, so for $10 more it might be worth opting for the featured deal. But if you’re looking to save every penny, LaCie’s model is a notable alternative.

G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD USB-C Drive features:

You go through extremes to capture the perfect shot, so make sure your storage is as relentless as you are. With G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive, you get an all-terrain drive to back up and protect your footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. Finally, a rugged drive you can rely on.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$120 $90

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

g-technology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go