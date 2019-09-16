Take 25% off G-Technology’s 2TB ArmorATD Portable USB-C Hard Drive at $90

Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, today’s price cut is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s Amor ATD drive can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3-feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for one’s everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on remote photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140MBps transfer speeds. So far it carries a 4.6/5 star rating and be sure to check out our hands-on review for more.

Save a bit more by ditching the USB-C connectivity and G-Technology form-factor in favor of LaCie’s Rugged Mini 2TB Drive at $80. You’ll still bring home a 2TB water and drop-resistant drive, but with USB 3.0 instead. Those with newer MacBooks or iPad Pro will find this to be a notable trade-off, so for $10 more it might be worth opting for the featured deal. But if you’re looking to save every penny, LaCie’s model is a notable alternative.

G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD USB-C Drive features:

You go through extremes to capture the perfect shot, so make sure your storage is as relentless as you are. With G-Technology’s ArmorATD drive, you get an all-terrain drive to back up and protect your footage from out in the wild to back in the studio. Finally, a rugged drive you can rely on.

