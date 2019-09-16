Ditch the glare with Amazon’s all-new Kindle at $65 (Reg. $90), Paperwhite $90

Amazon is offering the All-new Kindle with Special Offers for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’ve tried reading an eBook on iPad or iPhone, you know that glare can make it difficult to see. On top of that, the required boost in brightness scorches battery life on traditional tablets and smartphones. With Amazon’s all-new Kindle, e-ink technology delivers several-week long battery life and makes digital text look like a printed book, allowing you to haul all of your favorites with a minimal amount of effort or space required. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find further Kindle deals and don’t forget to swing by our Fire tablet roundup.

We also spotted the Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. Paperwhite takes things to the next level with a 300 ppi display and built-in adjustable light that lets you read both during the day and at night. It’s now waterproof, ensuring that you can take it to the beach, bath, or pool with no need for concern. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Once again, you can find out more when reading our release coverage.

Use a bit of today’s savings to snatch a MoKo Case for all-new Kindle at $10. This slim and lightweight offering automatically wakes and sleeps Amazon’s 10th generation Kindle while also helping keep it protected from scratches, scuffs, and more.

All-new Kindle features:

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Select from millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Kindle holds thousands of titles so you can take your library with you.

