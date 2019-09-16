Levi’s grants early access to its Friends & Family Sale with 30% off sitewide

Update your denim during the Levi’s Early Access Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide with promo code SCORE at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are on sale for $42, which is down from its original rate of $70. These jeans are available in twelve color options and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Its straight hem can easily be rolled or left out for an array of different looks. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 1,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, a flattering jean is ideal and the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans are on sale for $35. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $60. I personally love this style for fall because it can easily be worn with boots, sneakers or flats alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

