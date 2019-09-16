nonda’s best-selling USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is down to a new low of $7

- Sep. 16th 2019 3:56 pm ET

Get this deal
$10 $7
0

Amazon is offering the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter for $6.98 Prime shipped in Space Gray. This is down 30% from its going rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. I have several of these adapters personally and absolutely love them. They’re budget-friendly and are super small, allowing you to easily leave them on devices like printers or wireless mouse dongles to adapt from USB 3.0 to USB-C. Plus, the Space Gray color perfectly matches Apple’s MacBook for a seamless look. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for multiple adapters from a lesser-known brand? This 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters is just $4 Prime shipped. Now, the design isn’t quite as elegant as nonda’s, and the color won’t perfectly match your MacBook. But, at $2 each, it’s a fraction of the price that today’s featured deal goes for.

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter features:

  • Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
  • Unibody aluminum casing. 3 colors to match Apple Macbook
  • High quality components ensures longer life span
  • Need to push the adapter to the end till you hear a click
  • Works with the original Apple Cable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$10 $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

nonda

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide