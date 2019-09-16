Protect 10 devices with one-year of Norton Security Premium for $28 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a one-year Norton Security Premium AntiVirus subscription for $27.99 with free delivery via a mailed activation key card. Normally selling for $40 these days, today’s price cut is good for a 30% discount, is the best we’ve seen in 2019 and matches the Amazon all-time low. Norton’s Security Premium works with both PC and Mac, as well as with iOS and Android. This one-year subscription can be used on 10 different devices, and also comes with 25GB of secure cloud storage. It not only provides antivirus support, but includes parental controls, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

If you’re looking to save a bit more, consider only locking down a six-month subscription to Norton Security Premium for $20.99. This one will be automatically available to download, rather than having to wait for a code in the mail. One thing to look out for is that unlike the featured deal, this option will auto-renew after the six months are up.

Norton Security Premium AntiVirus features:

Norton Security Premium secures up to 10 PCs, Macs, iOS & Android devices, and includes parental controls to help your kids explore their online world safely, with 25GB of secure cloud PC storage

A physical activation key code will be mailed to you (select ‘PC/Mac Download’ option for instant download of activation code). Antivirus is included, and your protection is always up to date to defend against spyware, malware, and unsafe websites, while safeguarding your identity and online transactions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!